Dept set to start mining at 106 sites in Ropar

Ropar, January 11
The Mining Department is preparing to start operations at a large number of sites in coming days as the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed mining in three districts — Ropar, Pathankot and Fazilka. People are hopeful that sand prices will come down with the lifting of ban in Ropar district, which has 106 mining sites, including de-silting sites and agriculture land.
While mining by contractors in a large number of quarries was banned for all over the state after the monsoon season, the High Court on November 10 imposed ban on mining being carried out in the state in the name of de-silting.
Ropar Mining Department XEN Rupinder Singh Pabla said, “During district survey report a total of 106 mining sites were listed in district’s two mining subdivisions — Ropar and Anandpur Sahib. These also include de-silting sites as well as falling in agriculture land.”
