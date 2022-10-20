Depts not granting sanction to prosecute: Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

The Vigilance Bureau has sought intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in taking cases of corruption registered by them recently to their logical conclusion. VB officials have accused various departments of not granting prosecution sanction for employees arrested by it for graft.

Officers led by Varinder Kumar, Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, called on the Chief Minister on Wednesday morning.

Manmohan Sharma, the AIG, on whose complaint former minister Sunder Sham Arora, has been arrested for offering a bribe to the former, was also present there.

The issue was discussed in the meeting, where it was pointed out that the departments were not granting prosecution sanction against the employees caught accepting bribe.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua was also present in the meeting. It may be noted that as part of the anti-corruption drive of the Aam Aadmi Party government, officials from forest, revenue, rural development, education and food and supplies departments have been booked on the charges of corruption. However, securing sanction against them has remained a challenge.

It is learnt that the CM took a serious note of the issue and asked the Chief Secretary to immediately convene a meeting of administrative secretaries and issue them directions to grant sanctions.

The meeting has been convened on Friday. The VB reportedly also sought additional staff.