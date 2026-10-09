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Home / Punjab / Dera Ballan chief’s visit to Rajbir’s aide creates ripples

Dera Ballan chief’s visit to Rajbir’s aide creates ripples

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:26 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Sant Niranjan Dass at the house of Gagandeep Kaku Ahluwalia.
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The visit of Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass to the house of AAP leader Gagandeep Singh Kaku Ahluwalia, an aide of Punjab Chief Minister’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman, has created ripples in the religious and political circles.

Ahluwalia is a chairman of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board and his closeness with Ghuman and Bir Devinder Ballan, both of whom have been named as accused by the CBI in the alleged cash-for-transfers scam, is well-known. Even Ahluwalia’s name had figured in the ED and CBI case details related to the alleged transfers. Sant Niranjan Dass stayed at his place for more than an hour.

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Ahluwalia has been trying to seek the Assembly ticket from the Jalandhar Cantonment segment, which is represented by Pargat Singh, the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

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Pargat visited the dera this evening to seek blessings from Sant Niranjan Dass, hours after Ahluwalia shared the photographs and videos of his visit to his place.

It is rare for Sant Niranjan Dass to visit the residence of any politician. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the dera on February 2 and had met him again on July 17 during the launch of the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt railway station. Sant Niranjan Dass was conferred with Padma Shri in June.

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On Sant Niranjan Dass’ visit to his place, Ahluwalia said, “I have been a regular visitor to Dera Ballan. I had extended an invitation to Sant Niranjan Dass to visit our place on several occasions. It was a great gesture on his part to visit us.”

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