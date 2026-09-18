Dera Ballan offers special prayers on PM’s birthday

Prayers were offered at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sant Niranjan Dass, head of the dera, organised a special ‘ardas’ in the presence of BJP leaders.

A special ‘karah prasad’ was arranged and disbursed among devotees by the dera head to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Sant Niranjan Dass, dera functionaries, BJP leaders former CPS Avinash Chander and district party president Ashok Sareen Hicky, among others, offered prayers for Modi’s long life, good health and continued service to the nation.

Advertisement

Extending his birthday wishes to the PM, Sant Niranjan Dass prayed for his good health and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The Prime Minister has shared close ties with the dera in recent years. Earlier this year, he visited the dera during celebrations marking Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Sant Niranjan Dass was recently honoured with the Padma Shri and he also shared a brief interaction with the PM during the flagging off of the Sant Ravidas Express from Jalandhar Cantt railway station.