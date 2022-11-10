 Dera follower’s killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting to take stock of law and order situation : The Tribune India

Dera follower’s killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting to take stock of law and order situation

No one will be allowed to disturb hard-earned peace and communal harmony: CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh,November 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government will not allow any anti-social element to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony.

The Chief Minister, while chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of state administration and Punjab police, directed the Senior Police Officers that none of the culprits responsible for the killing of Dera follower should be spared and the accused must be given stern punishment as per law. During the meeting, the Police Officers briefed the Chief Minister about the incident.

The Chief Minister said this sensitive matter should be thoroughly being investigated by the police from every aspect and the case will be taken to a legal conclusion without any bias.

He asserted that no criminal incident can be viewed with the narrow aspect of caste or religion and the perpetrators of this crime will not be spared at any cost.

Bhagwant Mann said, “These unfortunate incidents are being carried out with nefarious designs to dent the strong bonds of our decade-old brotherhood, communal harmony, mutual love and unity.”

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to maintaining a law and order situation in Punjab and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost.

He said that these forces will be given a befitting reply. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also ordered the officers to conduct a review of licensed firearms across the state to find out the use of firearms in such criminal activities.

To further strengthen the law and order situation, the Chief Minister directed the officers to train the police force on modern lines to make them more competent to deal with criminals. Expressing confidence in the efficiency of the Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann said the police force of the state has a glorious tradition of combatting the fissiparous forces adding that it had bravely combatted the dark period of terrorism.

He added that Punjab Police had solved many sensitive cases in the past through their professional intelligence and competence.

The Chief Minister asked the Police to enhance vigil across the state by organising special checking. He said no one should be allowed to his disturb law and order in the state.

Bhagwant Mann added that the police force will deal sternly with those who are attempting to disturb the peaceful environment of the state.

