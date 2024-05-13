Dera keeps cards close to chest over support to parties

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 12

It seems that Dera Sacha Sauda has become active again ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A satsang was held at its state headquarters at Salabatpura in Bathinda district today, which was attended by a large congregation of followers.

Although, no political leader attended it, but political activists claim that a large presence of followers was meant to give signal of their strong presence in the region.

Dera functionaries, however, said the large gathering had nothing to do with the elections, claiming that the followers had assembled to celebrate dera’s foundation celebrations. The founder of Dera Sacha Sauda, Shah Mastana Ji, after establishing it in the April 1948 had conducted the first satsang in May. The followers observe this month as the satsang bhandara month.

Meanwhile, dera authorities are keeping their cards close to their chest. Sources said the dera was unlikely to announce support to any party and might support some candidates on some seats. It is also learnt that through this large gatherings, the authorities are accessing the followers’ mood ahead of the polls.

The dera can influence the election outcome in about 40 constituencies in Malwa. It has 84 branches in Punjab, 11 of these, including the biggest at Salabatpura, is in Bathinda district.

