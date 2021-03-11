Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim moves court for bail

Faridkot, May 7
Sirsa’s Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim today moved applications in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here seeking regular bail in connection with two sacrilege cases.
Currently lodged in the Sunaria Jail, Rohtak, the dera chief is facing three criminal cases on charges of stealing a “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, pasting derogatory posters outside the gurdwara and scattering torn pages of a “bir” near a gurdwara in Bargari in 2015.
While in the first case, he was granted bail by the High Court and his counsels had furnished bail bonds in the court here on May 4, in the remaining cases, the his counsels have now moved applications for regular bail.
The court has adjourned the matter to May 9 with a notice to the state for hearing these bail applications.
