Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder: 2 shooters 14 years old

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 12

Gangsters and terror organisations are not only roping in youth for indulging in violence, but also those youngsters who are in early teens. This has come to light in the killing of Pradeep Singh, an accused in a sacrilege incident and a follower of the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa.

Of the three persons arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday, two turned out to be 14 years old, a senior official said.

“This is shocking for us. These boys seem to be just trigger-happy juveniles and have no ideological motive behind the killing,” said the official. Under the provisions of the Juvenile Act, the police cannot disclose the boys’ identity.

“One of them was involved in a recent murder. After their questioning, we came to know that the boys did not undergo any special training for carrying out the killing.” he said.

“They said there is no big deal in using a handgun. ‘You just have to press the trigger,’” they reportedly told the police during interrogation.

The police believe the two belonged to a module of another teenage shooter Ankit Sersa who, along with five others, had gunned down singer Sidhu Moosewala earlier this year.

“These two juveniles were followers of Ankit Sersa who had similarly told the police during his questioning that the fan following of gangsters also influenced him.”

The police said the involvement of Sikh hardliners in the murder was suspected as they were known to oppose the activities of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

On the involvement of gangster Goldy Brar in the incident, Delhi Police officials, said, “Goldy had drawn flak for killing Moosewala from the hardliners. Moosewala was a Sikh icon. His killing has not gone well with pro-Khalistan groups. Goldy is facing trouble in hiding in Canada and is looking for support to seek political asylum in Canada or any other country. For this, he needs the support of the hardliners.”

