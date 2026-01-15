DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Deserted jatha to get photos deleted by Pak man: Sarabjeet in audio clip

Deserted jatha to get photos deleted by Pak man: Sarabjeet in audio clip

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:32 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sarabjeet Kaur
Advertisement

An audio recording allegedly featuring Sarabjeet Kaur has surfaced on social media, revealing a conversation with her former husband in which she claims she deserted a Sikh jatha in Pakistan to get her photographs deleted that were with Nasir Hussain.

Advertisement

The emotional audio clip, shared on X, has renewed uncertainty over her return to India amid legal and diplomatic hurdles. On January 6 and 7, there were strong rumours of her deportation from Pakistan, but those did not materialise.

Advertisement

In the recording, the 48-year-old woman, a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, is heard crying and pleading to return home. She is speaking to her ex-husband, Karnail Singh, who has been based in England for nearly three decades.

Advertisement

Kaur had travelled to Pakistan in November 2025 with a large group of Sikh pilgrims to mark the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. In the audio, she says she had gone to Pakistan to get deleted her photographs that were in Nasir Hussain’s possession. The authenticity of the recording is yet to be verified.

While nearly all members of the jatha returned to India on schedule, Sarabjeet did not. During her stay in Pakistan, she converted to Islam, married Nasir Hussain, and adopted the name Noor Hussain.

Advertisement

After her pilgrim visa expired on November 13, 2025, Pakistani authorities initiated her deportation proceedings. However, her proposed handover at the Wagah-Attari border was halted due to incomplete documentation and pending legal formalities.

She was arrested on January 4 for overstaying her visa. She later filed a petition seeking Pakistani citizenship and protection, claiming her life would be in danger in India. Recent reports say she is currently lodged in a women’s shelter home in Lahore under police protection as courts hear multiple petitions related to her stay and deportation.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala police have confirmed that Sarabjeet has three past criminal cases, two in Kapurthala City and one in Kot Fatta, Bathinda. These are mainly related to cheating and fraud.

The police said her sons Lovejot Singh and Navjot Singh were also facing 10 criminal cases in Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kabirpur.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts