Deserted jatha to get photos deleted by Pak man: Sarabjeet in audio clip

An audio recording allegedly featuring Sarabjeet Kaur has surfaced on social media, revealing a conversation with her former husband in which she claims she deserted a Sikh jatha in Pakistan to get her photographs deleted that were with Nasir Hussain.

The emotional audio clip, shared on X, has renewed uncertainty over her return to India amid legal and diplomatic hurdles. On January 6 and 7, there were strong rumours of her deportation from Pakistan, but those did not materialise.

In the recording, the 48-year-old woman, a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, is heard crying and pleading to return home. She is speaking to her ex-husband, Karnail Singh, who has been based in England for nearly three decades.

Kaur had travelled to Pakistan in November 2025 with a large group of Sikh pilgrims to mark the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. In the audio, she says she had gone to Pakistan to get deleted her photographs that were in Nasir Hussain’s possession. The authenticity of the recording is yet to be verified.

While nearly all members of the jatha returned to India on schedule, Sarabjeet did not. During her stay in Pakistan, she converted to Islam, married Nasir Hussain, and adopted the name Noor Hussain.

After her pilgrim visa expired on November 13, 2025, Pakistani authorities initiated her deportation proceedings. However, her proposed handover at the Wagah-Attari border was halted due to incomplete documentation and pending legal formalities.

She was arrested on January 4 for overstaying her visa. She later filed a petition seeking Pakistani citizenship and protection, claiming her life would be in danger in India. Recent reports say she is currently lodged in a women’s shelter home in Lahore under police protection as courts hear multiple petitions related to her stay and deportation.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala police have confirmed that Sarabjeet has three past criminal cases, two in Kapurthala City and one in Kot Fatta, Bathinda. These are mainly related to cheating and fraud.

The police said her sons Lovejot Singh and Navjot Singh were also facing 10 criminal cases in Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kabirpur.