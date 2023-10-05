Desh Bhagat varsity under lens over PhD enrolment in absence of adequate staff

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 4

With the government still struggling to clean the mess of over-enrolment of nursing students at Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Amloh, now the enrolment of PhD scholars for nursing at the university has become another headache for the state government and the Indian Nursing Council (INC) as there is not enough faculty to teach them.

As per information submitted to the council, the college has 170 PhD students for nursing. Of these, 44 were enrolled in 2021, 50 in 2022 and 76 in 2023. Earlier, in a letter written to the Punjab Nursing College on September 22, Registrar of the Indian Nursing Council had sought information on PhD scholars enrolled at the DBU.

Sources revealed that such a huge number of PhD scholars enrolled for one subject had left the government as well as the council baffled. “The DBU is probably the only university in the region, which has such a huge number of research scholars in nursing,” said a senior functionary of Punjab’s Department of Medical Education and Research. This is despite the fact that the university has not much in the name of infrastructure and only a handful of nursing teachers who can guide the PhD scholars.

After a protest by nursing students last month, the Department of Medical Education and Research carried out an inspection in which it was found that more than double the number of students permitted by the INC had been admitted in the university. Apart from that, the infrastructure was totally inadequate.

After the inspection, the Chancellor of the university was conveyed by the Department of Medical Education and Research that, "You have committed a fraud on the students for which criminal action will be initiated."

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Medical Education Balbir Singh has said that this university is a complete fraud. “We are investigating how they enrolled such a huge number of PhD scholars when they didn't have adequate faculty and infrastructure. We will take action against the university authorities as well as rehabilitate the students,” he added.

