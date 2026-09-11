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Home / Punjab / Desilting deadline extended amid mining concerns in Punjab

Desilting deadline extended amid mining concerns in Punjab

The extension applies to 99 sites across 14 districts where work remained incomplete despite the June 30 deadline

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Lalit Mohan
Ropar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Illegal mining underway in Gurdaspur. File photo
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The Punjab Water Resources Department has extended the deadline for desilting and restoration of critical river sites till September 30. According to an order issued by the Chief Engineer (Drainage), a copy of which is available with The Tribune, district administrations have been given more time to complete works that were originally scheduled to be finished before the onset of the monsoon but could not proceed due to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) stay on desilting.

The extension applies to 99 sites across 14 districts where work remained incomplete despite the June 30 deadline. The department has now permitted operations to continue during the monsoon till September 30, or until completion of the work, whichever is earlier.

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In Ropar district, desilting has been allowed at six sites on the Sutlej and Sirsa rivers.

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In a communication, the Chief Engineer (Drainage-cum-Mining) directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure continued desilting at sites considered critical for the safe passage of floodwaters and the restoration of river carrying capacity.

The highest number of critical sites is in Ludhiana (33), followed by Jalandhar (19) and SBS Nagar (16). Hoshiarpur and Ropar have six sites each, while Mansa and Moga have five each. SAS Nagar has four sites, Ferozepur three, Gurdaspur and Patiala two each, and Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka one each.

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The department has directed that all work be carried out strictly in accordance with the Detailed Project Report approved by the State Technical Advisory Committee. The move has drawn criticism from environmental activists, who argued that desilting was being allowed after the monsoon, when there was no immediate flood threat.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal yesterday issued a standing order against illegal mining and the unlawful transportation and storage of minerals. He said flying squads had been ordered to conduct surprise inspections of mining sites and sensitive locations.

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