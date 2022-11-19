Despite ban, Amritpal Singh's followers brandish arms at Rode village

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 18

Even as the Punjab Government has issued orders to ban the display and carrying of firearms at public places, followers of radical Sikh activist Amritpal Singh brandished firearms and swords in full public view on streets of Rode village in Moga district on Friday.

Amritpal came to the village to participate in a religious ceremony on the eve of 29th death anniversary of Baba Joginder Singh, father of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, organised by the Bhindranwale family and relatives.

The followers of Amritpal accompanying him carried rifles. While speaking at the religious function, Amritpal asked youths to get baptised and take up arms as per Sikh traditions.

The central and state intelligence agencies were of the opinion that the provocative actions of Amritpal Singh could create a law and order problem in the border state.

A few sections of society were in the grip of fear and insecurity over Amritpal’s actions.

With regard to the public display of weapons at Rode village on Friday, the District Magistrate, Moga, Kulwant Singh, told The Tribune that he had asked the SSP, Gulneet Singh Khurana, to take appropriate legal action as per the law for violation of the prohibitory orders issued by him under Section 144, CrPC.

When contacted, the SSP said, “I have asked my subordinates to identify those people who were carrying firearms during the religious function at Rode village and verify whether they had taken valid permission from the magistrate concerned to carry weapons or not.” He said further legal action would be taken as per the law.

