Despite ban, labourers begin 3-day stir near CM's Sangrur residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 12

Without taking the mandatory permission and despite a ban on the gathering of over five persons near the CM’s residence here, labourers from across Punjab have started their three-day protest near Bhagwant Mann’s house on the Sangrur-Patiala road.

WHAT THEY WANT Jobs for unemployed, Rs 700 daily wage and ban on dummy auction of reserved land from village common land

Allotment of reserved land to the Dalits at lower annual lease rate, removal of upper caste encroachments from reserved land & steps to ensure free education of BPL kids

Members of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Dihati Mazdoor Sabha, Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha and Pendu Mazdoor Union are participating in it.

“All governments, including the present AAP, are same as none have taken any steps for the welfare of labourers. Before the polls, AAP leaders came to our houses and took our demands in writing. But after the government formation, they have forgotten us. We are here to remind the CM of his promises,” said Balwinder Kaur, a protester.

“With high hopes, we voted for the AAP, but it hasn’t taken any step for the welfare of the Dalit families. If the government didn’t want to help us then why their leaders made big poll promises,” said Parmjit Kaur, ZPSC leader.

“At present, it’s a three-day protest, but if the government fails to take concrete steps to meet our demands, we’ll intensify it,” said Mukesh Malaud, ZPSC zonal chief.