Despite progress, women face domestic violence: HC

Women in India are still exposed to domestic violence regardless of their age, caste or religion despite an increase in academic credentials, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The assertion came as Justice Alok Jain made it clear that a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act was maintainable against a mother-in-law as well in a shared household.

“It has been seen that the women are victim of domestic violence since times immemorial. However, despite increase in the educational qualifications and understanding of the human relationship, still women in this country are subjected to domestic violence irrespective of their age, caste or religion,” Justice Jain said.

Justice Jain was hearing a case in which a mother-in-law claimed that a complaint under the Act was not maintainable against her. The petitioner’s counsel argued that a judicial magistrate’s order, allowing her estranged daughter-in-law to reside in the household, was illegal and unsustainable.

The petitioner could not have been made a party to the proceedings under the Act, being in violation of Section 2(q) regarding a respondent’s definition. He said the house belonged to the petitioner and she was not liable to discharge her son’s liability.

Referring to the Act’s objective, Justice Jain asserted it was enacted keeping in view the transformation in society and liberalisation in values of human relationship. Its aim was to protect a wife or a female live-in partner from the violence at the hands of the husband, a male live-in partner or their relatives.

One of its “most important” features was a victim woman’s right to reside in the matrimonial or shared household, “whether or not she or her husband/male live-in partner had any right, title or interest in the property”.

Justice Jain added that the right was regarding residency only and not the title. The purpose was apparently only to safeguard the victim’s life and liberty from domestic violence. “The objectives of the enactment are to identify and hold that every act of domestic violence is unlawful and the victims of such violence should be given justice in a timely, cost-efficient and a convenient manner. At the same time, the enactment also provides for punishment to the violators, who are held accountable for violation,” Justice Jain said.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Jain said the definitions were to be read and understood with Section 19 of the Act, whereby a magistrate could pass a residence order on being satisfied that the domestic violence had taken place. The order would become redundant and toothless unless the relatives, including the women kin of the husband’s were also bound by it.