Despite rain & hail, wheat arrival increases

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 2

Despite rain and hailstorm, the arrival of wheat has increased in Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts compared to last year.

According to authorities, favourable weather conditions have also increased the wheat production in all three districts.

As per information, till last evening in various grain markets of Sangrur and Malerkotla, a total of 10,92,074 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived while last year, till May 1, a total 8,59,904 MT of wheat had arrived in all grain markets of both districts.

Similarly, in Barnala till last evening, a total of 4,27,833 MT of wheat had arrived while the figure was 3,81,777 MT last year.

“The favourable weather conditions have improved the per acre yield of wheat in many districts of Punjab. The special camps organised by our teams also helped farmers in improving their production,” said Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer of Sangrur.

The purchase agencies and payment system also appear to be more responsive this year as figures till last evening show that various purchase agencies in Sangrur had bought a total of 8,57,222 MT. In Barnala, the authorities had purchased 4,27,833 MT of wheat and 2,27,859 MT in Malerkotla.

“There is an improvement in purchase of wheat as my crop was procured quickly despite rain in our villages,” said Rajwinder Singh, a farmer of Mangwal village.

In Sangrur, the authorities have released the payment of Rs 1,573.08 crore to farmers. In Barnala, a total sum of Rs 869.81 crore has been transferred into the accounts of farmers and Rs 457.18 crore has been released to farmers in Malerkotla.

“We have been maintaining a strict vigil over the wheat purchase so that no farmer should face any problem,” said Barnala Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur.