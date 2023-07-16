Despite security at hospital, gangster escapes from custody

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 15

A member of the Bambhia gang escaped from the police custody in the wee hours today.

Gangster Surinder Pal Singh, alias Billa, who was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, was able to give the police the slip around 4 am despite high police presence. Billa was shot in his leg during exchange of fire between the cops and three miscreants.

Faridkot SP (D) Jasmeet Singh said disciplinary action would be taken against the erring cops and the search was underway for the gangster.

The escape of Billa has left everyone shocked as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, has also been receiving gastroenteritis treatment at this medical college under heavy security cover.

On July 6, Billa and his two associates had fired into the air to intimidate a Jaito-based trader to extort money from him.

On July 11, during exchange of firing between the cops and three miscreants in Kotkapura, Billa was shot in a leg. The others had been identified as Shaminder Singh and Satnam Singh. A weapon and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against six persons, including five cops, and Billa under Sections 223 and 224 of the IPC.

Erring cops to face music

Disciplinary action will be taken against the erring police officials. The search is underway to nab the gangster. Jasmeet Singh, Faridkot SP (D)

