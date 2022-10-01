Despite stay, trees axed in Sangrur park

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 30

The latest incident of axing of trees in the city park, despite stay orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC), has once again exposed the lack of adherence to the environmental norms.

The park is being jointly maintained by the Red Cross and the District Administration. In November 2020 as well, trees were axed in the same park and the then Deputy Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

But reportedly, due to lack of strict action at that time, another similar incident has occurred.

During a visit to the city park, located outside the Nabha Gate of the city, it came to light that some persons had axed seven trees near the outer wall of the park.

When residents got to know about it last evening, they informed the authorities.

“It is disheartening to see that the Sangrur administration has failed to prevent the axing of trees in its own park, despite stay orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I will again approach the HC for strict action against officers and the culprits,” said Jasinder Sekhon, a local environmental activist.

Morning and evening walkers expressed surprise over the incident. They said the axed trees did not create any problems for anyone, since the walking track is away from them.

“It is really strange that someone preferred to cut these trees by going to the corner of the park, without any valid justification. The administration must get it probed and get an FIR registered to prevent further axing of trees,” said

Gurtej Singh.

Forest Department authorities have also written letters to various departments, directing them not to cut trees as the HC had issued orders prohibiting it.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Devdarshdeep Singh, who is heading the committee formed for the maintenance of the city park, said he would look into the matter. “We will get the matter probed and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

