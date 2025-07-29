Despite stiff opposition from Punjab, BBMB paves way for deployment of CISF in Bhakra projects

Despite stiff opposition from Punjab, the BBMB has cleared path for deployment of CISF in Bhakra Dam. BBMB has deposited Rs 8.5 crore with the Union Ministry for Home for deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in BBMB.

In a full board meeting on July 4, the Punjab Government had vehemently opposed deployment of CISF. Thereafter, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against deployment of CISF in BBMB.

Sources said the BBMB management deposited the money with Union Home Ministry on July 25 — 21 days after the full board meeting. Subsequently, the Punjab member on the Board conveyed, in writing, to BBMB management that the Punjab Government would not pay anything to the organisation for the deployment of CISF.

The Punjab government in 2021 had given the assent for deployment of CISF in BBMB in a full board meeting. About two months ago, the Union Home Ministry had written to BBMB to deposit Rs 8. 5 crore as charges for deployment of CISF. However, in May this year, row erupted in Punjab over distribution of water from Nangal Dam. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann resorted to dharna at Nangal Dam not allowing the BBMB management to release extra water from Haryana. He also then opposed the deployment of CISF in BBMB terming it as infringement on rights of state.

The Union Government had given a clearance of deploying 296 CISF personnel in BBMB projects. Out of these, 142 would be deployed in Nangal, including one commandant, two assistant commandants, three inspectors, eight sub inspectors, 20 assistant sub inspectors, 35 head constables and 73 constables. The remaining CISF personnel would be deployed in Talwara township of BBMB, the sources said.

Presently, the security of various vital installations of BBMB was being managed by Punjab and Himachal police. While Himachal police was deployed in Bhakra and Pong Dams that were located in their territorial jurisdiction, the Punjab police was deployed in Nangal Dam, Nangal and Talwara townships that were located in territorial jurisdiction of Punjab.

Sources said that CISF would replace the entire contingent of Himachal police deployed in BBMB while the Punjab police would remain in smaller installations of the organisation as Ganguwal and Kotla power projects while the security of vital Nangal Dam from where water was released in Bhakra mainline canal would come under security of CISF.

The issue of deployment of CISF in BBMB is likely to generate more political heat in the coming days with Punjab Government vehemently opposing it.