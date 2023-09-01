Despite summons, 32K cops failed to depose in trial courts: State to High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 31

In a shocking revelation, the Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that 32,762 police officers and officials did not turn up as prosecution witnesses before the trial courts in just five months, despite the issuance of summons.

Proceedings ignored 6,572 cops failed to appear for the trial proceedings despite bailable warrants

779 did not appear even after non-bailable warrants

278 show-cause notices were issued

An affidavit containing data from March to July this year was placed before Justice Arun Monga’s Bench during the hearing on a bunch of petitions on non-appearance of government/police officials before the trial courts for deposition in criminal matters, particularly drug cases registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The affidavit dated August 23 was filed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Litigation), Bureau of Investigation. It added another 6,572 police officers and officials failed to appear for the trial proceedings despite the issuance of bailable warrants. The affidavit added that another 779 did not appear even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

The report said the number of police officials appearing before the trial courts was 1,61,602 following the issuance of summons, 25,285 after the issuance of bailable warrants and 5,390 in furtherance to non-bailable warrants.

The affidavit added that 278 show-cause notices were issued from March to July. No less than 21 departmental inquiries were initiated during the period. The punishment of censure was awarded to 12. Additionally, 78 show-cause notices were “filed”. As many as 198 show cause notices were currently pending decision.

Justice Monga in the matter has asked the judicial officers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to pass orders and take steps to ensure action by the police department against erring officials not appearing in the courts as prosecution witnesses.

Justice Monga also made it clear that the action was required to be taken against the erring officials in terms of the standard-operating procedures (SOPs) containing broad guidelines to ensure the speedy trials before the courts.

“In case of failure of compliance thereof, it shall ensure that action is taken against the erring officials to the logical conclusion, so that same acts as a deterrent in future for those, who do not comply with the guidelines,” Justice Monga asserted.

