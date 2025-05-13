DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Despite weather concerns, 25% of procured wheat yet to be lifted in Muktsar district

Despite weather concerns, 25% of procured wheat yet to be lifted in Muktsar district

Dust storms and rains are adding to the worries of all stakeholders, as some wheat stock had already been dampened due to rain
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:41 AM May 13, 2025 IST
A labourer removes water near wheat bags at a grain market in Muktsar. File photo
The wheat procurement season is nearing its end but nearly 25 per cent of the produce procured in Muktsar district is yet to be lifted in grain markets, raising concerns among farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents).

A perusal of the data procured from the district administration revealed that 8,94,849 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in the mandis till Monday evening. Of this, 8,91,772 MT was purchased by government agencies and private firms. However, only 6,71,620 MT has been lifted so far, leaving 2,20,152 MT still awaiting transportation.

Meanwhile, wheat arrival has dropped significantly, with just 5,469 MT reaching the mandis on Monday.

The backlog, however, remains a major concern. The dust storms and rains are adding to the worries of all stakeholders, as some wheat stock had already been dampened due to rain.

A commission agent said, “The pace of lifting is normal now. However, the remaining produce should be lifted at the earliest, as the weather is changing frequently these days.”

A senior official said, “We are coordinating with procurement agencies, transporters and expediting the wheat lifting. The reduced daily arrival will also help clear the backlog soon.”

