Home / Punjab / Detained MP Amritpal Singh moves HC to attend Budget Session after missing Winter Session

The Khadoor Sahib MP had submitted that all work in his parliamentary constituency had come to a standstill due to his continued detention

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh. File photo
After missing Parliament’s Winter Session, detained MP Amritpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking permission to attend the forthcoming Budget Session. The petition is expected to come up for hearing before a Division Bench on Thursday.

Amritpal had earlier missed the Winter Session after his previous petition seeking permission to attend Parliament virtually became infructuous, as the hearing remained inconclusive despite the Bench practically taking up the matter on a day-to-day basis.

The Bench had then observed that the petitioner could always approach the court again when a fresh cause of action arose, effectively suggesting that the issue be agitated in a future parliamentary session.

In its detailed order, the Bench recorded that an effective hearing could not take place on December 15, 16 and 17, 2025, owing to abstention from work by lawyers. It also took on record information placed before it by counsel for the petitioner that the Winter Session of Parliament was scheduled to conclude on December 18, 2025.

Since the respondent-States’ arguments remained incomplete on December 15 and the last sitting of the session was a day away, the Bench held that the cause had “virtually become infructuous”.

Amritpal Singh — detained under the National Security Act since April 2023 and lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail — had on December 16, 2025, appeared before the Bench through videoconferencing in view of the lawyers’ decision to abstain from work.

The Khadoor Sahib MP had submitted that all work in his parliamentary constituency had come to a standstill due to his continued detention. He had contended that his detention under the NSA had prevented him from raising core public issues — floods, drugs and alleged fake encounters — on the floor of Parliament.

“The issue is not about me alone. It concerns the electorate I represent. Their parliamentary voice is not being heard,” Amritpal had told the court.

