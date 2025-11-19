Detained MP Amritpal Singh seeks parole under NSA to attend Parliament Winter Session

Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, detained in Dibrugarh under the National Security Act, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking temporary release to attend the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to 19. The petition invokes Section 15 of the NSA, which empowers the competent authority to grant parole to a detainee in exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement

The plea, filed through counsel Imaan Singh Khara, states that despite being in preventive detention since April 2023, the petitioner was elected from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in the 2024 General Election with nearly four lakh votes and continues to represent about 19 lakh constituents. He has sought a mandamus directing the Union and state authorities to permit his release on parole, or in the alternative, to arrange his personal attendance in the House during the session.

Advertisement

The petition recounts that a third detention order was issued against him on April 17 this year while he was lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh. The Advisory Board subsequently was of the opinion that sufficient cause existed for his continued detention, following which the detention was confirmed on June 24. Representations seeking parole were submitted on November 13 but remain undecided.

Advertisement

Asserting that attending Parliament is a constitutional duty, the petitioner has urged the court to direct authorities to decide his representations in a time-bound manner. He has also sought any other appropriate relief warranted by the “peculiar facts and circumstances” of the case.