Detention of Amritpal Singh's wife unconstitutional, says SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Terming the questioning of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur at the Amritsar airport on Friday as “unconstitutional”, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal criticised the police and other forces.

The SAD chief said, “Let law take its course about those who face any charges but there is no justification over harassment of the innocent members of their families, especially women. The government in Punjab is violating the Constitution and such acts are disgraceful and utterly unjustified,” he said.

Lashing out at CM Bhagwant Mann, he said, “You are indulging in double standards by claiming that Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj cannot be punished for the wrongdoings of his father who was arrested yesterday. ”