Detention of Amritpal Singh's wife unconstitutional, says SAD

Jalandhar, April 22
Terming the questioning of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur at the Amritsar airport on Friday as “unconstitutional”, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal criticised the police and other forces.
The SAD chief said, “Let law take its course about those who face any charges but there is no justification over harassment of the innocent members of their families, especially women. The government in Punjab is violating the Constitution and such acts are disgraceful and utterly unjustified,” he said.
Lashing out at CM Bhagwant Mann, he said, “You are indulging in double standards by claiming that Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj cannot be punished for the wrongdoings of his father who was arrested yesterday. ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail
Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...
‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow
Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...