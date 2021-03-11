Determined to change present system: Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, April 22

AAP leader Gurdit Singh Sekhon, a first-time MLA from the Faridkot constituency, is ready to work hard to meet people’s expectation. Sekhon defeated three-time MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon of the Congress in the elections.

Health, Education priority We will not let the people down and will ensure safe surroundings and improvement on health and education front, so that youth prefer to stay here. — Gurdit S Sekhon, Faridkot MLA

A former basketball player and Punjab Police employee, Sekhon was motivated to join politics following an agitation over kidnapping of a teenaged girl by a gangster in Faridkot in 2011. There was a year-long public agitation, demanding justice in the case. Sekhon was among the leading faces in the stir.

Sekhon had contested the 2017 Assembly elections on AAP ticket. However, he lost to the Congress candidate.

As health, education and law and order have always remained top priorities for Sekhon, he is determined to work on all these fronts.

“We are determined to change the present system which has failed to provide affordable education and health services. The poor law and order situation has affected people. Not only unemployment is driving youth to the US, Canada and Australia, but the poor law and order situation has instilled a sense of fear among parents who are sending their children abroad to safety,” he said.