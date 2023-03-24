Determined to fight defamation case against Rahul, says Bajwa

Chandigarh, March 23
“If the BJP thinks that Rahul Gandhi would be frightened by such ill-natured schemes, then they must stop daydreaming. We are determined to fight the defamation case against him and emerge victorious.”
This was stated by the Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa. He said the Wayanad MP had raised relevant and genuine questions about the Hindenburg reports on the Adani group, which put the BJP government in a very tough situation.
“Prior to this, Rahul had held the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the objective to protest against the politics of fear, bigotry, and prejudice. Unka maksad tha nafrton ke bazaar main mohabbat ki dukan kholna (His purpose was to open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred). He was successful in his purpose, which created a sense of fear and insecurity in the BJP and they want to undermine his popularity,” he added. — TNS
Bathinda Cong pays homage
- The District Congress Committee, led by its chief Rajan Garg, paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the Martyrs’ Day at the Congress Bhavan.
- Garg said the country would always value supreme sacrifice of freedom fighters. He flayed the Center for defaming Rahul Gandhi over his recent visit to the UK.
- “The BJP’s move to disparage Rahul Gandhi is a move to strangle democracy,” he added.
