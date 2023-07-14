Devastation in Lohian worse than 2019 floods

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 13

The tranquility of villages surrounding dhussi bundh has been shattered by the onslaught of flooding, leaving behind a landscape of ruin and desolation.

Houses, once symbols of comfort and security, now stand as haunting reminders of the destructive force that nature can unleash. Cracked walls and collapsed roofs bear witness to the anguish endured by locals who face an uncertain future and grapple with the daunting task of rebuilding their shattered lives.

In the darkness of the night, tragedy struck Kashmir Singh, a labourer from Madala village in Lohian block, as his home crumbled due to the gushing water. By a stroke of fortune, the house was empty at the time, as the family had sought refuge on their neighbour’s rooftop.

With a heavy heart, Kashmir said, “The force of the water was overwhelming. It engulfed my entire house until it collapsed. I am a daily wager and the prospect of repairing it now seems impossible.”

Kashmir’s family, consisting of seven members, including his elderly mother, wife and four children, face an uncertain and perilous future. “During the 2019 floods, my house developed cracks. As the authorities didn’t report it, we received no assistance. This time, with the roof collapsing, I hold little hope for the government aid.”

Gurnam Singh, a farmer from Nasirpur village, said, “Two rooms got submerged. As the water has receded, cracks are visible in the structure. If the situation does not improve, the roof may give way,” he said.

He said the current predicament had surpassed the horrors of the 2019 floods.