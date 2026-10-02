DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Development funds on village banners: Sangrur MP Gurmeet Hayer challenges SAD, Congress

Development funds on village banners: Sangrur MP Gurmeet Hayer challenges SAD, Congress

The former state minister challenged the two parties to compare their records with that of the AAP government on power, roads, water supply, government schools, etc

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 10:18 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. File photo
Advertisement

Sangrur MP and former state cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said he would carry banners listing the development funds released to villages during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure when he went there to seek votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. He also dared rival political parties to do the same, detailing the works done and funds released to villages during their respective tenures.

Meet, who belongs to Barnala, said, “I will not criticise anyone when I go to the villages. Instead, I will carry a banner mentioning the money released for development works in the past five years. Let the Congress and SAD also put up their banners showing how much they brought to the villages when these parties were in power.”

Advertisement

He challenged the two parties to compare their records with that of the AAP government on power, roads, water supply, government schools, etc.

Advertisement

Meet said if a village had received even one-fifth of the funds received during the AAP tenure by the previous governments, he would not seek votes there. He also alleged that those opposing the government might tear down his banners at night.

He also announced the Barnala Champions League cricket tournament, beginning October 9. The teams can register using the Aadhaar cards of their players. The first prize will be Rs 3 lakh, followed by Rs 1.5 lakh for the runners-up, Rs 1 lakh for the third-placed team and Rs 51,000 for the fourth-placed team.

Advertisement

The winning village or municipal ward will also receive a development grant of Rs 11 lakh from the MPLAD funds, he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts