Development funds on village banners: Sangrur MP Gurmeet Hayer challenges SAD, Congress

Sangrur MP and former state cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said he would carry banners listing the development funds released to villages during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure when he went there to seek votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. He also dared rival political parties to do the same, detailing the works done and funds released to villages during their respective tenures.

Meet, who belongs to Barnala, said, “I will not criticise anyone when I go to the villages. Instead, I will carry a banner mentioning the money released for development works in the past five years. Let the Congress and SAD also put up their banners showing how much they brought to the villages when these parties were in power.”

Advertisement

He challenged the two parties to compare their records with that of the AAP government on power, roads, water supply, government schools, etc.

Advertisement

Meet said if a village had received even one-fifth of the funds received during the AAP tenure by the previous governments, he would not seek votes there. He also alleged that those opposing the government might tear down his banners at night.

He also announced the Barnala Champions League cricket tournament, beginning October 9. The teams can register using the Aadhaar cards of their players. The first prize will be Rs 3 lakh, followed by Rs 1.5 lakh for the runners-up, Rs 1 lakh for the third-placed team and Rs 51,000 for the fourth-placed team.

Advertisement

The winning village or municipal ward will also receive a development grant of Rs 11 lakh from the MPLAD funds, he said.