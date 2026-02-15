DT
Home / Punjab / Devotees throng temples on Maha Shivratri in Punjab, Haryana

Devotees throng temples on Maha Shivratri in Punjab, Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visits the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh district and extends warm greetings to the citizens of Haryana

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Devotees seek blessings at Shiv temples in parts of Punjab and Haryana on the day of Mahashivratri. Tribune file
Devotees carrying milk and fruits thronged temples across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Long queues of devotees were witnessed outside Lord Shiva temples which were decorated for the occasion. Chants of 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed in the temples across the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh district, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva and performed the traditional ritual of Jalabhishek.

Saini prayed for peace, prosperity and continued progress for the people of the state, an official statement said.

Devotees at Shiv temple in Saketri village in Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune photos : Vicky

Shivratri celebration at Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo Sarabjit Singh

Devoutees waiting in line to offer prayers and celebrate Mahashivratri at Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo Sarabjit Singh

He also extended warm greetings to the citizens of Haryana on the festival and received 'prasad' at the temple premises.

Describing Maha Shivratri as a celebration of deep faith and spiritual strength, Saini expressed hope that Lord Shiva's blessings would guide the state towards sustained development and harmony.

He also urged people to uphold unity, brotherhood and social harmony on this sacred occasion.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Dhuri in Sangrur district on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Earlier, CM Mann extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "May Lord Shiva bless you all with immense happiness and good health," said the Punjab chief minister in a post on X.

Tags :
