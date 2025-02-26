DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / DGP awards commendation disc to DSP Onkar Singh Brar

DGP awards commendation disc to DSP Onkar Singh Brar

In recognition of his exceptional service, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has awarded a commendation disc to the Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Onkar Singh Brar. The honour was given in acknowledgment of his contributions to maintaining...
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:35 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP(R) HPS Khakh presents the award to DSP Onkar Singh Brar.
Advertisement

In recognition of his exceptional service, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has awarded a commendation disc to the Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Onkar Singh Brar. The honour was given in acknowledgment of his contributions to maintaining law and order, enhancing investigation standards and leading anti-drug operations in the Shahkot region.

The commendation disc was presented by SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, during a ceremony held at the district headquarters. The event served as a reminder of Punjab Police’s commitment to recognising officers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to public service.

At the ceremony, SSP Khakh highlighted the recognition reflects the high standards upheld by officers in Jalandhar Rural Police. He added the honour would serve as an inspiration, urging the force to intensify their efforts in combating crime and drug addiction.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the award, DSP Brar expressed gratitude to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav and SSP Jalandhar Rural Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh. He said he would continue to serve with renewed dedication and uphold the trust placed in him by Punjab Police leadership.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper