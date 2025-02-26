DGP awards commendation disc to DSP Onkar Singh Brar

In recognition of his exceptional service, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has awarded a commendation disc to the Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Onkar Singh Brar. The honour was given in acknowledgment of his contributions to maintaining law and order, enhancing investigation standards and leading anti-drug operations in the Shahkot region.

The commendation disc was presented by SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, during a ceremony held at the district headquarters. The event served as a reminder of Punjab Police’s commitment to recognising officers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to public service.

At the ceremony, SSP Khakh highlighted the recognition reflects the high standards upheld by officers in Jalandhar Rural Police. He added the honour would serve as an inspiration, urging the force to intensify their efforts in combating crime and drug addiction.

Upon receiving the award, DSP Brar expressed gratitude to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav and SSP Jalandhar Rural Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh. He said he would continue to serve with renewed dedication and uphold the trust placed in him by Punjab Police leadership.