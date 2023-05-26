DGP has promised SIT probe, says MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Rajya Sabha MP and World Punjabi Organisation chief Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday said the Punjab Police had assured him of the constitution of a special investigation team to probe accusations of fraud and betrayal against recruitment agents by over 15 Oman returnees, who were trapped in abusive workplaces in Muscat before being rescued and reunited with families.

“The girls will now register FIRs in their respective jurisdictions. Those FIRs will then be clubbed for a larger probe. We have spoken to DGP Gaurav Yadav, who has assured action and constitution of a SIT to investigate charges against these agents,” Sahney said.

The MP also said several more women in Muscat had contacted the World Punjabi Organisation over the past few days after hearing the stories of the rescue of 34 trafficked women duped by agents.

Of these 34 women, 15 have been rescued and 19 are in the process of being reunited with families and their penalties for overstay beyond visa period are being worked out.

“We have decided to bring back as many girls as we can and end this cancer once and for all. We are receiving additional requests for help and will do the needful, no matter what it takes,” he said.

He has deputed a team of four to go to Punjab and assist 15 returnees to file FIRs against the fraud agents. More batches of the defrauded women would return to Punjab soon, the MP said.