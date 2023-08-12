Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 11

DGP Gaurav Yadav has inaugurated various development projects in Bathinda. He was here to review the law and order situation ahead of Independence Day.

He inaugurated the buildings of the Bathinda Sadar police station, Balianwali police station, Nathana police station, Rampura Sadar police station and the Rampura City police station, besides a computer lab at Police Public School in Bathinda. The DGP is holding meetings to review the law and order situation in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda police ranges.

