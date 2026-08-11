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Home / Punjab / DGP reviews Punjab security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

DGP reviews Punjab security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

Gaurav Yadav directs officers to strengthen threat assessment, counter-terrorism preparedness and security at celebration venues

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:47 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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DGP Gaurav Yadav engages directly with district police chiefs, SHOs and field officers across ranges
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Continuing his whirlwind tour for the second consecutive day to review preparations for the upcoming Independence Day-2026, as mandated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday visited SAS Nagar and Patiala to chair Range-Level Law and Order Review Meetings with senior officers and field personnel.

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The DGP issued operational directives emphasising threat perception, counter-terrorism preparedness, security of celebration venues and seamless maintenance of peace and harmony across the state.

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Beginning his second-day tour in SAS Nagar, Yadav chaired a comprehensive review meeting with officers of the Rupnagar Range, covering the districts of SAS Nagar, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib. During the meeting, he directed officers to maintain close coordination, ensure visible policing and respond swiftly and decisively to any emerging challenge.

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Interacting directly with police officers and personnel, he heard their inputs and encouraged them to remain alert, confident and fully committed to their responsibilities.

Following the SAS Nagar visit, the DGP proceeded to Patiala, where he held a detailed security review meeting with officers of the Patiala Range, covering Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts.

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The discussions focused on meticulous planning, robust security-grid deployment at main celebration grounds and proactive community engagement.

Interacting with SHOs and field officers, Yadav encouraged them to maintain high standards of vigilance, strengthen community outreach and lead from the front.

The review meetings were attended by key officials, including DIG Patiala Range Kuldeep Chahal, DIG Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma, SSP Sangrur Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP SAS Nagar Harmandeep Hans, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Shubham Aggarwal, SSP Barnala Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, SSP Rupnagar Maninder Singh and SSP Malerkotla Gurmeet Singh.

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