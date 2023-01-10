DGP Gaurav Yadav: Village defence panels to be revived in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

DGP Gaurav Yadav today announced the revival of village defence committees (VDC) to check crime.

Addressing officers, the DGP directed them to ensure effective action against drug smugglers and gangsters. He asked them to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in terror activities.

The VDC would comprise trusted persons of village, including retired police or Army personnel and government officials.

“These committees will work as eyes and ears of the police and supplement the efforts of the Punjab Police to wipe out drugs, gangsters and terrorists from the border state,” said the DGP.

He also asked the SHOs to identify drug hotspots under their jurisdiction and lay focus on psychotropic drugs to end the menace. He warned that the SHOs concerned would be held responsible in case of leniency.

Emphasising on the need to bring professionalism into the policing, the DGP directed field officers to register even minor cases, take preventive actions, solve cases using technical inputs and keep track of criminals out on bail. Field officers were also asked to revive the beat system.

