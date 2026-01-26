DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Dhakoli Community Centre doctor found in 'intoxicated' state, removed from duty

Dhakoli Community Centre doctor found in 'intoxicated' state, removed from duty

A woman who had come to obtain a medico legal report for her son described seeing the doctor seated with his eyes closed

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
A doctor at the Dhakoli Community Centre was removed on Sunday night after a visitor reported finding him in an alleged “intoxicated state” while on duty. A woman who had come to obtain a medico legal report for her son described entering the doctor’s room and seeing him seated with his eyes closed.

“I nudged him, but he didn’t open his eyes and began writing with his finger on a blank sheet,” she said. “When I pointed out that nothing was written, he started scribbling with a key. He was clearly not in his senses.”

Acting on directions from Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain arrived at the centre with police officials and ordered a medical examination of the doctor. “We received a formal complaint and have launched an investigation,” Dr Jain said. “The breath analyser test came back negative, but we have taken blood and urine samples for further analysis. Appropriate action will be taken once the reports are received.”

Meanwhile, another doctor has been posted for uninterrupted service.

