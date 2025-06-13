DT
Home / Punjab / Dhami: AAP govt trying to interfere in SGPC affairs

Dhami: AAP govt trying to interfere in SGPC affairs

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), during its executive meeting on Thursday, objected to the state government’s move seeking suggestions to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur. It called it an attempt to interfere in the SGPC affairs.

Speaking to the media after the executive body meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the state government recently sought suggestions from the Sangat regarding observing the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur.

“The government should confine to the overall development of towns and places related to the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, apart from constructing memorials to them. It should leave the observation of their martyrdom days to the SGPC,” said Dhami.

The SGPC announced to observe the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala at national levels in November. The 350th anniversary of the anointment of Guru Gobind Singh would also be organised at the national level.

Dhami also said that a committee would be formed to review the suggestions received from various Sikh quarters about framing proposals for the appointment and removal of Takht Jathedars.

