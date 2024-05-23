SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condoles demise of Iranian President

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has expressed grief over the demise of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Iran and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister, and others who passed away in a helicopter crash.

SGPC president Dhami said that the relationship of Sikhs with the land of Iran has been connected since the time of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s travel.

