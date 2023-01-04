SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami flays move over Rajasthan gurdwara panel

Amritsar, January 3
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the move to form a separate Rajasthan Sikh Gurdwara Committee (RSGC) on the lines of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
In the backdrop of a meeting between former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dhami said, "The Congress has always tried to weaken the Sikh power." He said Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led government of the Congress had earlier played an identical political game in Haryana.
"Now Randhawa along with Gehlot are conspiring to form a separate gurdwara committee in Rajasthan as well, which will never be accepted", he said
On the other hand, Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was the demand of local Rajasthan-based Sikh representatives to get a separate committee or board constituted so that their Sikh shrines and institutions could be maintained.
“This demand was raised by Rajasthan Sikhs. It is legitimate in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to validate and recognise the separate Haryana Sikh body. Rajasthan Sikhs are concerned about their gurdwaras. There is nothing wrong in their proposal.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement against offering money in ‘golaks’ (offering boxes) in gurdwaras has not gone down well with the SGPC SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said Bhagwant Mann’s sarcastic comment regarding the ‘golak’ does not reflect the dignity of a person holding the constitutional post of CM, hence he should apologise for it.
