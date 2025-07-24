DT
Home / Punjab / Dhankhar will be missed, says ex-Law Minister

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI File
Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday said the sudden resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was a reflection of altered political priorities and power equations within the ruling party.

“Whatever may have been the real reason for the Vice-President’s resignation, his presence as presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha will be missed,” Kumar said.

Despite the Opposition’s differences with Dhankhar’s public utterances, his easy informality, personal grace, humility and a genuine warmth for friends earned him goodwill across the political spectrum, he said.

“His scholarly disposition, knowledge of the constitutional law and willingness to speak his mind on key issues inspired a constructive national discourse on critical issues that challenge our democracy. There being no full stops in politics, Jagdeep Dhankar will hopefully remain active in the public sphere and continue his distinguished career in politics .Wishing him good health and success in his future endeavours,” Kumar added.

