Dharamkot, Garhshankar achieve 100% digitisation under SIR drive

Dharamkot and Garhshankar Assembly constituencies have successfully achieved 100 per cent digitisation of electoral records and processes under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

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The achievement marks another significant step in Punjab’s efforts to improve efficiency and modernise electoral management across the state. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra lauded the coordinated efforts of the District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and Booth Level Officers for the milestone.

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