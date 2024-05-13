 Dharamvira bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab : The Tribune India

  Punjab
Dharamvira bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

Says this will help increase farmers’ income, fight ‘chitta’ menace

Congress candidate from Patiala Dharamvira Gandhi campaigns in Patiala on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

In a state where drugs have always been a crucial election issue, Congress candidate from Patiala Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, a cardiologist by profession, is strongly advocating the legalised opium cultivation in the state, arguing that it will increase farmers’ income and help fight “chitta” (synthetic drug). As all other candidates avoid a direct conversation on drugs, fearing backlash by villagers, Dr Gandhi has been raking up the issue of the government’s medically supervised and regulated production of opium to save youths from synthetic drugs.

He has been a known supporter of legalising opium cultivation in the state and in 2016 had moved a private member’s bill seeking legalisation of recreational use of marijuana. As Punjab tries to wriggle out of the grip of a continuing farm crisis and drug menace, he continues to support a small group of farmers and villagers who are also in favour of starting opium cultivation in the state.

Earlier in 2018, the Ludhiana rural police had registered a DDR against Dr Gandhi and other protesters for allegedly sowing poppy seeds in a field as a symbolic protest during their Chhapar Mela rally. He along with several farmer unions had organised a protest rally demanding legalisation of cultivation of poppy.

“My stand is still the same. Ban on drugs has led to the mafia selling cheap, more damaging drugs like cocaine. I have been demanding that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, be scrapped or altered. Rather it is the marginalised section of society, both urban and rural, which has bore the brunt of this law, not the upper class or those who go to rave parties,” he says in his election speeches, much to the applause of the gatherings.

During his constituency tours in Patiala, Dr Gandhi assures that opium availability will put an end to deaths due to ‘chitta’. “Cheap, regulated and medically supervised supply of traditional and natural intoxicants like ‘afeem’ (opium) and ‘bhukki’ (poppy husk) will help Punjab get rid of dangerous synthetic drugs,” he says.

“Unfortunately, successive governments have failed to comprehend this aspect,” said Dr Gandhi while maintaining that natural opium was in great demand at the global level. “Not only our farmers will become rich, we will save gallons of underground water and also save our young generation from ill-effects of ‘chitta’,” argues Gandhi, adding that wars launched by successive governments against drug addiction had been a complete failure.

During his visit to villages affected by drug menace, Dr Gandhi said the government should conduct a survey of addicts and they should be provided poppy husk. “Many influential persons consume pure opium. If they can arrange it, the government must make arrangements to provide opium and poppy for other addicts too. After legalising the cultivation, vends should be opened in the state. Addicts should also be allowed to grow poppy plants at their homes. Poppy addicts should be released from jails,” he states.

In 2019 many farmer unions and over 50,000 farmers had submitted a letter to the then Punjab Governor to legalise opium cultivation on the pattern of some other states.

