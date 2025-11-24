Dharmendra’s enduring bond with Nangal: A filming legacy

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, celebrated as the pride of Punjab’s soil, shared a deep and affectionate bond with Nangal — a place that felt like an extension of home due to his ancestral roots in nearby Dehlan village in Himachal Pradesh. This connection found cinematic expression in 1970, when he chose the serene Nangal Dam lake and Satluj Sadan as key locations for his memorable film ‘Jheel Ke Us Paar’.

In the film, Dharmendra portrayed a passionate painter, and several iconic scenes — most notably the one where he sketches actor Mumtaz — were shot near the Satluj Sadan rest house of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alongside the calm, shimmering lake. At a time when entertainment avenues were limited and television had yet to enter most homes, the presence of film stars triggered unprecedented excitement. Thousands flocked to the lakefront, transforming Satluj Sadan into a festive hub as locals gathered to witness the shoot.

Retired BBMB engineer Charan Dass Pardesi fondly recalls rushing to the sets whenever he could, even taking leave from duty just to watch the shooting. Dharmendra, who stayed at the NFL Guest House during his time in Nangal, was accompanied by Mumtaz and actress Yogita Bali. Former Talwara sarpanch Gurbakhsh Rai Verma remembers that mustard fields on his farmland were also used for key sequences.

According to Nangal resident Ashok Saini, Dharmendra’s family ties to Dehlan played a significant role in his frequent visits. The actor’s sister was married to Vikram Singh Dehl, a teacher from the village and son of former Punjab Police SHO Sher Singh Dehl. This relationship often brought Dharmendra to meet relatives living in Nangal’s M-Block and to visit a JE-ranked friend in E-Block during the shoot.

The film’s evergreen songs — “Chal Chalein Dil Kahin Jheel Ke Us Paar” and “Babul Tere Bagaan Di Main Bulbul” —captured the breathtaking charm of the Nangal Dam region, from the gentle Sutlej ripples to the majestic silhouette of the Bhakra Dam. These visuals not only enhanced the movie’s appeal but also helped place Nangal on the map as a scenic haven for filmmakers.

Although many productions have since been shot in the area, the memories of Dharmendra and Mumtaz filming in Nangal remain etched in the hearts of the older generation. Locals still recall the actor’s humility, warm smile and quintessential Punjabi vigour that made him so beloved.

As the legend is remembered today, Nangal cherishes those golden moments when its landscape became part of Dharmendra’s cinematic journey — and when the star left an enduring imprint on the valley that embraced him as its own.