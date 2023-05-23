Dhindsa blames Sukhbir for SAD’s debacle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) today announced that it would form a five member panel for unity among various panthic factions but ruled out any unity with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD.

A key meeting of the senior leaders of the party was held today under the leadership of party chief and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in Mohali.

In the meeting, emphasis was laid on raising panthic ideology and it was unanimously decided to form a five-member committee to bring all panthic organisations on a single platform.

He alleged that Sukhbir’s arbitrariness, bullying and dictatorial attitude had brought the party down.