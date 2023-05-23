Dhindsa blames Sukhbir for SAD’s debacle

Chandigarh, May 22
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) today announced that it would form a five member panel for unity among various panthic factions but ruled out any unity with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD.
A key meeting of the senior leaders of the party was held today under the leadership of party chief and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in Mohali.
In the meeting, emphasis was laid on raising panthic ideology and it was unanimously decided to form a five-member committee to bring all panthic organisations on a single platform.
He alleged that Sukhbir’s arbitrariness, bullying and dictatorial attitude had brought the party down.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26