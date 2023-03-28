Dhuri mill announces closure, cane growers worried

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 27

The authorities of Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill, Dhuri, have announced its closure, causing anxiety among sugarcane growers of around 350 villages.

Growers have demanded that the government should take over the private mill to promote the agriculture diversification in the district.

“We have decided to shut the mill as we are not getting required sugarcane. Ideally, the mill must run for 150 days in the crushing season, but for the last two years, it has been running only for around 50 days. We need 45 lakh quintals of sugarcane, but are getting only 3 lakh quintals. Apart from it, the repeated protests of growers is also another reason,” Arun Sharma, Deputy General Manager of the mill, said.

Chairman of the Sugarcane Growers Struggle Committee Harjeet Singh Bugra said its closure would create a serious problem for thousands of families of the growers, who are dependent on the mill. He also denied the allegations of holding the unnecessary protests and alleged that the delay in the release of their payment compelled them every year to hold protest.

“Our Rs 20.79 crore are pending towards the mill authorities. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also our MLA, should intervene because if it shuts, it will cause huge losses to the growers of around 350 villages. The government should take over it. The government should devise a much-needed mechanism to ensure our timely payment,” Avtar Singh Tari, another leader of the committee, said.

Figures show that the alleged delay every year in the release of payment to sugarcane farmers has led to a sharp decline in the area under sugarcane in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts.

In 2017-18 , 3,810 hectares were under sugarcane, which has come down to 1,894 hectares in 2021-22.

“We are trying to keep the mill functional and planning a meeting between farmers and the mill authorities. We will trying to resolve their payment and other issues to convince the mill authorities to keep the mill functional,” said Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta.