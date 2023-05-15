Dhuri residents pin hopes on Punjab CM’s announcements

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 14

After announcements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Dhuri residents are hopeful that they would soon be relieved of two major problems plaguing their city. A railway crossing and a water distributary pass through the middle of the city and cause problems to the residents, especially commuters.

The CM on May 11 had announced that the construction of a Railway over Bridge (ROB) would start soon and Rs 35 crore had already been transferred by the state government to the Centre for it. He also announced that Rs 19.50 crore would be spent to cover the water distributary.

“Many times, the distributary becomes dirty as residents throw waste in it. We have seen that due to a lack of cleaning, a foul smell emanates from it,” said Navin Kumar, a local resident.

Another resident, Sarv Priya Attri, said they had repeatedly requested the government to clean the distributary, but all requests had fallen on deaf ears. “During the elections, it becomes a big issue, but no serious steps are taken to address the problem,” said Attri.

The railway crossing, which divides the city into two parts, causes prolonged traffic jams whenever a train passes through.

“Now we are hopeful as the CM being our MLA understands the problem. After the announcement, a majority of the residents are hopeful that the construction of the ROB would start soon,” said Jasvinder Singh, another local.

Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said the government had started the work to prepare estimates to cover the water distributary.

What he said