Dhuri traders up in arms over robbery

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 25

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused who fired in air and robbed Rs 70,000 and a mobile phone from a shopkeeper in Dhuri on Sunday, traders pulled down their shutters and protested at Dhuri city police station.

Surinder Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “The law and order situation is worsening as cops are unable to arrest the accused.”

SHO Harjinder Singh said, “We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon.” —