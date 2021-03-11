Dhuri traders up in arms over robbery

Sangrur, April 25
Demanding immediate arrest of the accused who fired in air and robbed Rs 70,000 and a mobile phone from a shopkeeper in Dhuri on Sunday, traders pulled down their shutters and protested at Dhuri city police station.
Surinder Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “The law and order situation is worsening as cops are unable to arrest the accused.”
SHO Harjinder Singh said, “We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...