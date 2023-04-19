Dibrugarh detainees to meet families today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The youth arrested from Punjab and imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail in Assam will now be able to meet their family members.

SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who led a legal team to pursue the cases of the detained youth, said they visited them on April 10 and coordinated with the Dibrugarh authorities.

“Their families will be taken to the Dibrugarh jail on April 19 for meetings,” he said.