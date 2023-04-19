Dibrugarh detainees to meet families today

Amritsar, April 18
The youth arrested from Punjab and imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail in Assam will now be able to meet their family members.
SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who led a legal team to pursue the cases of the detained youth, said they visited them on April 10 and coordinated with the Dibrugarh authorities.
“Their families will be taken to the Dibrugarh jail on April 19 for meetings,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...