Did not speak against any community: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

As the government plans to bring a privilege motion against Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over his alleged remarks on Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, Bajwa has hit back, stating that the video of his speech is already there in the public domain.

“In the video itself, there proof that I have not uttered a single word against any community,” he said.

“Instead of bringing a privilege motion against me, AAP must explain why it has failed to take action against minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who has been facing charges of gross sexual misconduct,” he said.

“Has AAP sought an apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for making immoral remarks against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who belongs to a Dalit community?”, he said.