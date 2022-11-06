Difference of Rs 11L in tuition fee leaves medical students baffled

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 5

Numerous medical students are baffled by the difference of Rs 11 lakh in the MBBS tuition costs announced by the state government and a private medical college for a management quota seat.

In its prospectus, the Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) has set Rs 63.93 lakh as the full course MBBS tuition fee and Rs 3 lakh as development charges for each seat, while that of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is Rs 52.60 lakh.

The DMER had released a uniform fee structure for the four-and-a-half year MBBS programme for all private medical colleges, including AIMSR, on August 22.

According to the notification of DMER, the tuition fee for the first year is Rs 9.92 lakh, with successive years’ costs increasing by 10 per cent (total Rs 52.60 lakh).

However, the AIMSR said the tuition fee for the first year would be Rs. 11.90 lakh, with 10% annual increases thereafter, for a total of Rs 63,93,930. Other than this tuition fee, the college has demanded of Rs 3 lakh as development charges from every student. Ten medical colleges in the state, including the AIMSR, have started offering counselling for MBBS course through the BFUHS.

The first list of the candidates selected for the MBBS course for this academic session in all medical colleges has been released today.

According to the state government’s instructions and notification, the university would levy a tuition fee of Rs. 9.92 lakh for each admission to the AIMSR.

Authorities in the AIMSR said the fee structure announced by the state government was being contested by the institute in the high court. The administration stated that the charge would be contingent upon the outcome of the writ petition.