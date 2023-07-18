DIG, 4 SSPs among 17 transferred

Chandigarh, July 17
The state government today transferred 17 police officials, including a Deputy Inspector General and four Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).
As per the orders, Ajay Maluja has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General, Faridkot Range, with additional charge of the DIG, STF. Dipak Hilori has been posted as the Faridkot SSP, Akhil Choudhary is the Nawanshahr SSP, Gursharan Deep Singh Grewal is the Malerkotla SSP and Manjit Singh Dhesi has been posted as the Fazilka SSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers