DIG, 4 SSPs among 17 transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The state government today transferred 17 police officials, including a Deputy Inspector General and four Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

As per the orders, Ajay Maluja has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General, Faridkot Range, with additional charge of the DIG, STF. Dipak Hilori has been posted as the Faridkot SSP, Akhil Choudhary is the Nawanshahr SSP, Gursharan Deep Singh Grewal is the Malerkotla SSP and Manjit Singh Dhesi has been posted as the Fazilka SSP.

