Home / Punjab / DIG Bhullar case: CBI court seeks response on bail plea of middleman Krishanu Sharda

DIG Bhullar case: CBI court seeks response on bail plea of middleman Krishanu Sharda

CBI arrested Bhullar and his alleged aid Krishanu Sharda on October 16, 2025, for seeking bribes from a complainant

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
The suspended Punjab DIG, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. Photo: Tribune file
A CBI court in Chandigarh has issued a notice to CBI for January 7 on a bail application filed by middleman Krishanu Sharda, who was arrested along with suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a corruption case.

CBI arrested Bhullar and his alleged aid Krishanu Sharda on October 16, 2025, for seeking bribes from a complainant. CBI received a written complaint dated October 11 from Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, alleging that Harcharan Singh Bhullar, DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through his middleman Krishanu Sharda for settling an FIR registered in 2023 at the Sirhind police station against the complainant and for ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business.

After verification, a trap was laid, and both the accused were arrested with bribe money. The counsel of the accused Sharda stated in the bail application that the challan in the case has already been filed and the investigation is complete.

The CBI court had earlier dismissed a bail application filed by Bhullar in corruption and disproportionate assets cases. CBI arrested Krishanu from Sector 21, Chandigarh, reportedly red-handed while accepting a bribe purportedly on behalf of DIG Bhullar.

Earlier, CBI claimed that during the course of investigation, the mobile phone of accused Krishanu Sharda was seized, and preliminary examination of the extracted data had revealed extensive communication between the accused and various public servants as well as private individuals, suggestive of a continuing pattern of facilitation and collection of illegal gratification in exchange for official favours.

